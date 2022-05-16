Swarm (SWM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,635.00

Swarm (SWM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $809,967.01 and approximately $3,635.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,021.94 or 0.99937418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00106253 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

