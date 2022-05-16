Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down to $145.21

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.21, but opened at $140.62. Synaptics shares last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

