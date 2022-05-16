Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down to $145.21

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.21, but opened at $140.62. Synaptics shares last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.