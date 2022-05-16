Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($6.76).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.67) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.25) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 304.40 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 896,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 241.80 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.30 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($34,175.81). Also, insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($24,054.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,814 shares of company stock worth $66,185,526.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

