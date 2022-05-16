Syntropy (NOIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $225,184.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $40.71 million and $225,184.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syntropy has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.08 or 0.99969930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,062,130 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.