Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 130,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SYPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.61. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

