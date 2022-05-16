Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 1,925,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

