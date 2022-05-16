Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Tarena International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

