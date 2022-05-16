Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,616 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,275,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 533,546 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 499,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

