TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $477.33 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

