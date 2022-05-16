TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Warby Parker worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 315,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last three months.

WRBY stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.