TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,001.11 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,036.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,972.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

