TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.06 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $122.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

