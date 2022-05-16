TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

