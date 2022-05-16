TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,153 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

