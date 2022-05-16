TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $288.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average of $350.90. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $276.79 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.