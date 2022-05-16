TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,677 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Polaris by 104.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,644 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Polaris by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $111.36 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

