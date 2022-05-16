Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Up to $15.98

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $16.77. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 6,481 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.23.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

