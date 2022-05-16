Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.48) to €4.10 ($4.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,153. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

