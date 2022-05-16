Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Cap of $94.43 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $94.43 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

