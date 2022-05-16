Teloscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $196,843.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $446,673.73 and approximately $196,843.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00111098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00314460 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.