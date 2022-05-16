Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TEI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
