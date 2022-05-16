Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $824.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will announce $824.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $832.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TER traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,221. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.