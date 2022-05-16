Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $144,035,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $31.29 on Monday, hitting $738.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $764.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $939.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $980.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

