TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

