TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.
About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.