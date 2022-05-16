Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 110 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Roku were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $95.94. 99,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

