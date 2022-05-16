Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 110 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.48. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,435. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

