Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.70. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

