Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 235 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,591. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

