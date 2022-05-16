Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $14.90. 261,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

