Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.
Williams Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,448. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.
About Williams Companies (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
