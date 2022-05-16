Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

