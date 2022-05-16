Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.83. 158,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,510. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $913.60 million, a P/E ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

