Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,250 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after buying an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after buying an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 91,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,717. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

