Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $223,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,796 shares of company stock worth $5,317,830. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,236. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

