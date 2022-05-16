The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 19,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,935. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

