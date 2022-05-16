The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

SCHW traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 285,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,195. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

