The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.