The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SZC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 8,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,504. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

