The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing Acquires 10,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 245,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
