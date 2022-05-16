The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLWPF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,975. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)
