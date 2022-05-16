The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLWPF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,975. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

