The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GBX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 252,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

