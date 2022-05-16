The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Position Lifted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Howard Hughes worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $85.34. 26,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,795. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

