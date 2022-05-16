The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 186,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

