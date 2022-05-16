The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 245,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,957. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $453.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.