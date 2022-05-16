The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $17.51. 165,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,325. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $499.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.75 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

