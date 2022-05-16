The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 994,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,756,000 after buying an additional 156,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.12. 5,965,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,995. The company has a market cap of $372.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

