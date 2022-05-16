The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $22.11. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

