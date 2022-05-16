Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $540.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,874. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

