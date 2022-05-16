Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 463,034 shares.The stock last traded at $94.55 and had previously closed at $94.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

