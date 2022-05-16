Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,371 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BigCommerce worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. 31,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,859. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,215 shares of company stock worth $4,456,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

